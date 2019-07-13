WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Part of Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem is closed Saturday after a car hit a utility pole, bringing down power lines.

The crash happened in the 1200 block of Reynolda Road between Robinhood Road and Meadowbrook Drive in Winston-Salem Saturday morning. Witnesses say the driver ran out of the car and was erratic.

"I heard a snap and then I just saw each one of the lines come down," witness Whitney Branch told WFMY News 2. Video from the scene showed what appeared to be a dark sedan with a badly damaged front end.

Power is out in the immediate area for several hours. There were no injuries. Drivers should find another route.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users