WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Whether is was meant as a prank or deliberate act, some young people caused fear and concern with firecrackers at a gymnastics studio. Alex Nelson, owner of Old Town Gymnastics, says it happened around 6:20 Tuesday night and his security cam caught the incident.

Nelson says a group of younger kids are seen in the video opening the door before running away. Snap pops, formerly in the firework family, were thrown into his business at that moment.

“I heard some ‘bang, bang, bang’ right outside my window,” said Nelson. You can see [in the video] Nelson run out the door after the kids.

Nelson runs a gymnastics business in Winston-Salem, and says he’s extremely conscious about safety when it comes to the women and children that come to the facility everyday.

“The door opens and you hear ‘bang, bang, bang’ and everyone is fearful,” he said.

Nelson said luckily no one was hurt.