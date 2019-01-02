HIGH POINT, N.C. — An early Thursday morning fire ravaged the Oakwood Apartments in High Point.

The High Point Fire Department says they responded around 4:30 a.m. Fire officials say the fire was contained to one apartment, but eight others were heavily damaged from smoke and water.

All in all, 9 out of 12 units are unlivable right now.

The Red Cross is assisting those who are displaced.

Fire officials say they fire was caused by a burning cigarette.

Johnny Rivers said he didn't even know his apartment complex caught fire. He was at work when it happened. When he got home, his neighbor told him the bad news.

"One of the residents was leaving and I couldn’t get in, and I said 'why cant I?' and she said 'it's boarded up because there was a house fire this morning,'" Rivers said. "I had no idea I cant access my apartment and I really don’t know what type of damage is done in my apartment."

James Davis was there as his apartment complex was evacuated.

"I came to the door opened my door and peeped out and seen people standing in the hall and I seen neighbors so I'm like 'what's going on and they said 'it’s a fire!'"

Davis said the High Point Fire Department made sure everyone got out.

"When the fire department got here they went door-to-door to make sure nobody was in the building and I locked mine so they had to kick my door in to make sure no one was in there."

Fire officials say one person was treated for smoke inhalation, but is expected to be okay.