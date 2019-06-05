GREENSBORO, N.C. — A neighbor's video was key in identifying a burglary suspect.

A Rocwood Drive resident in Asheboro saw a suspicious woman walking around his neighbors' house and car, and breaking in. The neighbor doesn't have home surveillance, he captured it all on cell phone video back in April.

"My neighbor actually came up to me and showed me his cell phone, it was a video," victim Tesha Tracy said.

Tracy said she felt angry as she watched the 20-minute-long video of the crime unfold in front of her very eyes.

"I was very upset, very, very upset especially seeing her going in and out of my vehicle," Tracy said. "I stopped watching it because it makes you angry just to think about someone going through your stuff."

After watching the video closely, Tracy realized she recognized the alleged burglar.

"Yup I've known her a very long time."

Because of the video evidence, deputies with the Randolph County Sheriff's Office are looking for 58-year-old Sherri Ann Keller.

Randolph County Sheriff's Office On April 5, 2019, Randolph County Sheriff's Office Deputies responded to the Rocwood Dr. area of Asheboro in reference to a larceny. The victim stated that while away from the residence, a female...

Tracy said some light fixtures were stolen outside, and valuables out of her shed.

"In the video you can see where she was turned around stuffing things in her jacket and would release it into her car and go back again."

But she was most distraught about the bags of clothes and toys in the backseat of her car that she was going to donate to charity.

"The fact that my son and my daughter were going to donate some things," Tracy said. "We love donating things to people that don’t have things, and {my son} had a lot of toys and things like that."

But amid all the negative, Tracy says she's so thankful for her neighbors quick thinking.

"He’s very awesome, he looks after everybody," Tracy said. "I just gave him a hug and told him thank you so much and he’s so supportive he said he’d go to court with me and everything."

A Warrant for Arrest was issued on Saturday for charges of Felony Breaking or Entering a Motor Vehicle and Misdemeanor Larceny against Sherri Ann Keller.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office at 336-318-6698, 9-1-1, or Randolph County Crime Stoppers tip line at (336-672-CRIME or 7463).