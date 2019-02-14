GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police say a woman and her baby are okay after a hit-and-run crash Wednesday.

Tiwan Goodner says she was driving to her mom's house when an SUV crashed into hers.

"It went upside down and the dash and the wheel just crumbled around my legs and the steering wheel pressed up against my chest."

Police say it happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Wendover and Gatewood. The other driver left the scene while Goodner's car flipped over with her baby inside.

"Everything was just moving in slow motion and my ears were ringing and I heard my baby crying. I'm like 'I got to get to my baby.'"

Goodner says her "mommy instincts" kicked in. While her legs were still pinned, she pulled herself toward the back of the vehicle to get her baby.

"I used one hand to hold her and I used the other to unbuckle her and I had her on my chest."

At that point, she heard someone outside asking if she needed help. The crash happened right outside a Greensboro Fire Department Station, so firefighters rushed to her aid.

"I just handed them my baby through the window," Goodner says. "They cut me out of the trunk."

Police say they don't know who the suspect is, but they're looking for an older, darker-colored SUV.

"That’s somebody that’s not human. Because any human with a conscious would have stopped because you could hear my baby screaming loud."

Goodner and her baby were taken to the hospital as a precaution, but both are doing okay.

"My baby walked away with no scratch," she says. "I thank God for me and my baby being here. There was some guardian angel watching over me and my baby because we wasn’t supposed to walk away from that."

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.