'I lost everything I own' | Graham woman displaced days before Christmas after motel fire

GRAHAM, N.C. — An Alamance County woman is in shock after her apartment and dozens of others went up in flames over the weekend.

"We walked out with the clothes on her back," Tina Mathis said.

Embers Motor Lodge in Graham caught fire early Sunday morning according to Graham Fire Department. 35 people were forced out of their homes.

Mathis and her boyfriend jumped out of bed when the fire started.

"I heard a loud boom and the power went out," Mathis said. "Next thing I know, the maintenance man is banging on the door saying the place is on fire. We got up and went out and sat there and watched it burn."

Fire officials said the motel was more than 40 years old and functioned as apartments.

"Some of the people have lived here 43 years," Mathis said.

Mathis said she moved in about two years ago and now she's lost more than her home, she's lost memories.

"I lost everything I own," Mathis said. "All my pictures, my son's artwork when he was small. Things like that are just things you can't replace."

The Red Cross and several local organizations are assisting families and collecting donations. She said every little bit helps.

"Everybody needs everything from a toothbrush to a pair of socks, to a place to live," Mathis said. "That's the main thing, we need to have somewhere to go."

Mathis said the county helped her get a hotel but it's temporary, with the holidays fast approaching.

Christmas Day we have to be out of the hotel so we don't know what we're gonna do or where we're going to go," Mathis said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Witnesses said they first spotted flames coming from the attic.