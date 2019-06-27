GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man is accused of breaking into a home in Greensboro then falling asleep in one of the rooms. Greensboro Police said Michael Lee broke into the home on Shaker Drive. The homeowner was shocked when calling for help.

“I woke up this morning in my home. I’ve been preparing to move. I saw a strange man when I walked downstairs,” the man told emergency workers.

The homeowner then told the dispatcher, “I noticed it after shaving and getting ready. No, he’s asleep. He was in the front bedroom.”

The man was able to walk out of his home leaving the man still asleep while he called for help from a neighbor’s house.

Police said no one was injured. They did arrest Lee.