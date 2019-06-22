LEXINGTON, N.C. — A Lexington lifeguard with less than a week on the job didn't hesitate to save a 5-year-old when he went underwater. 15-year-old Leah Morrison said it happened Sunday night during a 5th grade pool party. The boy was doing a swim test when he started to struggle.

"I seen him give the death stare and I knew at that moment I had to do something," said Morrison. "The board member was right beside me because there were so many people and she was telling me to go and I went and threw off my whistle and I just jumped in and I got him, brought him back to surface, and let him take a deep breath."

Morrison kept a close eye on the 5-year-old the rest of the night, and said he stayed in the shallow end.

Morrison says she plans to be a lifeguard for the next several summers.