GREENSBORO, N.C. — The nationwide breakfast and brunch chain has hundreds of locations, but the one in Greensboro opened just this January.

Like every other business, coronavirus came as a shock and they had to adapt. Some furloughed employees are grateful for the decision to close.

General Manager Alyson Forrester says they were just starting to find their groove when everything suddenly changed.

"When the Governor released the statement that he was going to close all businesses that were nonessential, we ended furloughing our employees at that point," she explained, "Until recently it had been myself and three other managers running the restaurant. We moved to online ordering and doing takeout only."

Forrester says, they were keeping busy serving up breakfast, brunch, and lunch until last week, when the CEO said the company was closing all locations to protect employees.

Having worked in the service industry since she was 15, Forrester believes, this was the safest choice.

"To know that the company closed not just for my own benefit, but for my employees - because I'm a little bit of a mother hen when it comes to my staff - to know that they are safe and that our health was the priority just reinforces that belief in the company," she said.

She and her staff are eager to return.

"As soon as it safe for our employees, we will open back up and we will do everything that we can to start providing service to our community," she said.

You can read the full note from the CEO here.

