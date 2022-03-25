'I thought it was my fault that I was in so much pain'| Greensboro woman shares her 12-year struggle to get an endometriosis diagnosis

March is Endometriosis Awareness Month. The month is dedicated to shining light on the painful disorder that affects nearly 200 million women worldwide.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Elizabeth Matthews believes in living life to the fullest, but some days can be tough. Especially during her menstrual cycle.

“When I was a teenager and was experiencing cycles, they’ve always been heavy, and awful and painful just every time, super irregular,” Matthews said.

In 2009 doctors put her on birth control to help relieve the pain. She stayed on the pill throughout most of her college years and eventually switched to an IUD. Matthews said the pain during her cycles never went away.

“I thought it was my fault, that I was in so much pain,” Matthews said. “I thought I was just being wimpy because that had been my experience thus far.”

After a miscarriage and years of visits to different doctors, Matthews was diagnosed in 2021 with endometriosis. Endometriosis is a disorder in which tissue that normally lines the uterus grows outside the uterus. Symptoms can include painful periods, excessive bleeding, and pain during intercourse.

“It’s the first time that I think I’ve ever really been heard by a doctor,” Matthews said. “She never blamed me for my weight. She never condemned me that I needed to lose a few pounds. She listened to me.”

Dr. A.J. Lewis is an OB-GYN with Novant health. He said endometriosis affects about one in ten women and if left untreated it can result in infertility.

“Beyond that, it can just cause chronic pain, debilitating pain that can make it so women aren’t able to participate in normal activities,” Dr. Lewis said. “They can’t go to work on the days that they have significant pain. They may not be able to participate in the fun activities; you know go to their kid’s soccer games.”

Though there is no cure for the disorder, Dr. Lewis said it can be treated with surgery or medication.

“If they have those symptoms then they should pursue help because there is very effective treatment that we can use to get them back into their life and make it so they can participate in everything that they want to do,” Dr. Lewis said.

Matthews now has relief. She is focused on raising her two-year-old daughter and growing her family.

“I really feel that as women we have to be better advocates ourselves and really push for answers and say no about being dramatic,” Matthews said. “No, I’m not wimpy. I’m in pain and I need someone to hear me.”