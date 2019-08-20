HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point Police say a two-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet in a drive-by shooting Monday night. It happened around 8 p.m. at an apartment on E Green Drive. Mom Brianna Mason said her toddler was in her lap in the living room when shots rang out.

"After I saw all the blood I just had a panic attack, I thought my son got shot in the head but Thank God he just got grazed," Mason said. "Because I don’t know what I would do if I lost my child."

Mason said there were 6 people inside when bullets started flying and they all had to duck for cover.

"We were all in the living room so anybody could’ve got hit."

Mason said her son Jamir went to the hospital for bullet that grazed the top of his head, and doctors say he'll be okay. They said it's an 'open wound' that needs to heal on its own.

Brianna Mason

Maso said one more inch, maybe even one millimeter, and her toddler would have died. "It was very very very close." Mason is holding her son extra tight now.

"I'm still kind of scared but at the end of the day I still have my son with me, and I couldn't be more than thankful for that." High Point Police say this is the fourth time in less than a month that shots have been fired into this apartment.

Officers recovered at least 30 casings as evidence.

Police haven't arrested anyone yet for shooting into Mason's apartment.

But, officers did arrest three people who tried to retaliate for the act of violence.

Police say Tawan Thompson, 18, Corey Breeden Jr., 17, and a 15-year-old were arrested following a car chase. Investigators say the teens ran from the car after it crashed, but police K9s tracked them down. Three guns were also recovered, one of which was stolen from Burke County, N.C.

According to a release, one of them admitted they were driving around the area looking for retaliation for the earlier shooting. Investigators believe gang activity is involved due to two of the three teenagers have a history of gang involvement.

Thompson was charged with Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Resisting a Public Officer, and Carrying a Concealed Gun. He was confined to the Guilford County (High Point) jail under a $75,000 secure bond.

Breeden Jr. was charged with traffic offenses and confined to the Guilford County (High Point) jail under an $80,000 secure bond.

The 15-year-old was charged on a juvenile petition with possession of a stolen firearm, resisting a public officer, and carrying a concealed gun. He was released to his mother.

Two other people were also in the car during the police chase and crash, but were not involved in the shooting and have not been charged with anything, according to police.

