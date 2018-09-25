STOKES COUNTY, N.C. -- A Virginia woman and her Aunt who works in Winston-Salem traveled back to Vegas one year after the Vegas massacre that claimed the lives of 58 concert-goers.

WFMY News 2's Jessica Winters met up with the pair in Stokes County to talk about the experience.

Melissa Wall was at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival in Vegas on October 1, 2017 when a gunman opened fire on the crowd. She ran toward a hotel, not knowing there the shots were coming from, and ended up staying in a strangers hotel room overnight.

"You think its your last moment," Melissa said. "I made a phone call to my mom reminding her how much I love her and my kids because during the run felt like I was running forever and time was stopping and all I was hearing was gunfire and I just wanted my family to know I love them, I didn't know if I would live or not."

RELATED | Las Vegas strip will go dark to honor shooting rampage victims

The night and days that followed were traumatic to say the least.

Fast forward to September of 2018 and Melissa and her aunt Lisa Grezmak won tickets through iHeartRadio, out of THOUSANDS of submissions, to go to another concert in Vegas almost exactly one year after the massacre.

Wall was reluctant to go at first, but ultimately decided it would give her the closure she needed, and strength.

"There are moments of reliving everything but walking away from Vegas I want to walk away; last time I was running," Wall said. "I want to walk away and feel empowered that this act of evil didn't stop me and I want to walk away with a different memory. I truly want closure from this horrible event and I want to pay my respects to everyone who lost their life there."

Las Vegas one year after shooting. (Photo: Melissa Wall)

She never takes off her Vegas Strong bracelet that says 'in memory of 58 angels.'

"You know that could say 59, it truly could say 59 and it could be me" Melissa said. "It's just a reminder when I look down on it that life is short; take every moment in and cherish everything."

Melissa got the opportunity to meet Jason Aldean when she returned to Vegas with iHeartRadio. Jason Aldean was on stage performing when shots rang out last year.

Melissa and her Aunt returned from Vegas on Monday. She said she got the closure she needed, and will most likely never go to Vegas again. She said it was great to have her Aunt Lisa there as her support system, and friend.

Las Vegas one year after shooting. (Photo: Melissa Wall)

© 2018 WFMY