LUMBERTON, N.C. (WFMY) -- It has been more than a week since 13-year-old, Hania Aguilar was abducted from her home in Lumberton.

Her mother said in a message spoken by FBI investigators, “I trust in God that my daughter will return. No one knows the pain I have in my heart.”

The FBI also announced it has increased its reward to $25,000 in the search to find Hania and leads to an arrest(s) in the case.

Hania’s mother also said, “Despite all the criticism and speculation against me I will never use my daughter’s name in order to take advantage of this situation. I thank all those people who have provided me help.”

The FBI has asked for people to stop spreading rumors on social media that disrupt the investigation as they follow all tips in their search.

Hania’s mother made a desperate plea for any information that could help lead to finding her daughter saying, “Please, if you know something call. I ask everyone not to make absurd comments. For the love of God respect my pain. All I want is Hania, my princess, back. I miss her.”

An Amber Alert was issued November 5, for Haina who was abducted from outside of her home in Lumberton, North Carolina. Investigators said she was forced into an SUV just before 7:00 a.m. while waiting for her family to drive to school. A neighbor said they heard Hania scream and saw a man dressed in all black, wearing a yellow bandana force Hania into a relative’s SUV that was in the driveway. The family’s home is in the Rosewood Mobile Home Park in Lumberton.

If you have any information that could help the FBI or law enforcement agencies with any tips call the FBI tip line at 910-272-5871.

