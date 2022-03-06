'I was really happy when I got in' | Reidsville senior accepted into Ivy League school

Asya Wise got accepted into Cornell University, an Ivy League school in Ithaca, New York.

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A Reidsville senior is celebrating a huge accomplishment.

Asya Wise got accepted into Cornell University, an Ivy League school in New York.

"I didn't think I'd get into an Ivy League school but my parents were always sure of me, so they were happy for me when I got the actual letter, It was a happy time," said Wise.

Wise told WFMY News 2 she plans to study government with a focus on international relations.

"This is something I really want to do because I'm so interested in languages. I thought I wanted to become a foreign service officer when I grow older and work in diplomacy and all that. Now, I wouldn't want to be a politician or anything but I really want to do public work," said Wise.

According to data from Ivy League Prep, Cornell University's acceptance rate is just above 10 percent.

As far as student enrollment, The university reports that African-American students make up just 6.7% of the 2023 graduating class.

"I think if I go there as an African-American woman I can find other women of color I can relate to and I can be a representative for other African-American students to raise those rates," said Wise.

Reidsville High School Principal Erica Blackwell said her acceptance into Cornell University is rewarding.

"She's one of our IB students. Rigor is important here at Reidsville High School not just for our IB but for all of our students and it means our students are working hard and our teachers are instructing rigorous work," said Blackwell.

IB stands for International Baccalaureate, a program designed to strengthen your critical thinking.

"I've done Spanish, IB Spanish and I'd say, 'I was happy to be one of the highest-scoring people on the IB Spanish exam,'" said Wise.

As Wise prepares to step into this new journey in New York she said to other young people, "Hard work gets you anywhere and you can do anything if you put your mind to it," said Wise.

Rockingham County Schools Superintendent Dr. Rodney Shotwell said in a statement:

“Rockingham County Schools is very proud of Asya Wise and all that she has accomplished over her years at Reidsville High School. She is a dedicated student and a role model to her fellow classmates. Getting into an Ivy League institution is quite an achievement, and Asya is deserving of the opportunity to attend Cornell University. She will make her mark at Cornell, just like she has here at Reidsville High. We wish Asya and all RCS graduates in the Class of 2022 much success in their future endeavors."