WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Days later, neighbors are still shocked by a baby boy's death that was ruled a homicide at a Winston-Salem apartment complex. The late morning hours of July 4th, police responded to a 911 call about a 7-month-old infant not breathing. Officers arrived to find the baby's family performing CPR, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Neighbors at the Twin City Apartments on Franciscan Dr. recalled the chaotic scene.

"I took my dog out for a walk, and two cop cars and a forensics van went by me," said Tiffany Jarrett. "There were probably six or seven police cars sitting over there. A forensics van and a bunch of law enforcement standing around outside."

Another neighbor described seeing first responders performing CPR on the baby, which a police incident report confirms.

"Authorities with EMS and the WSFD took over lifesaving procedures and transported the infant to Brenner Children’s Hospital by ambulance. While at Brenner Children’s Hospital, the infant was pronounced dead," according to WSPD.

On Saturday, WFMY News 2 crews tried to speak with people in the apartment unit where police say the incident happened, but the occupants declined to comment.

While there were no law enforcement visible at the apartment complex Saturday afternoon, neighbors said they have seen more patrol cars on the property than usual since the incident.

The infant's death was ruled a homicide on July 5 after an autopsy determined "that the infant sustained injuries that caused the infant’s death," according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

"I was really shocked. I was wondering what happened, but I couldn't believe that at all," said Jarrett.

Authorities are asking that anyone with information regarding this investigation contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800 (En Español (336) 728-3904).

