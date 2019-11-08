GREENSBORO, N.C. — A vigil in Greensboro Saturday night remembered the victims, including 31 deaths, of the recent mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas. Speakers also urged people to contact lawmakers and advocate for gun law reform.

About 50 people attended the vigil at the Greensboro History Museum, organized by the Greensboro Chapter of March for Our Lives, a nationwide student-led movement that aims to prevent gun violence through legislation.

Speakers included a survivor of the 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting, considered to be the deadliest mass shooting in the modern history of the United States. A gunman killed 58 people and injured almost 500 others.

"I am very fortunate that I am still here, however I was severely wounded from the event. I was shot in my left hip," said Jenna Decandio, survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting. "I was actually there with both of my parents who are here today and they are perfectly fine, and I have no words to describe how thankful I am for that."

Decandio said the U.S. must take action to prevent further mass shootings.

"There are a lot of people that have been affected by gun violence that are not here with us anymore and that is something is very tragic, and that is something that needs to change in our country," said Decandio.

The vigil was organized by three high school students, including junior Cameron Neale.

"We wanted to get the community of Greensboro out to remember the victims of the El Paso and Dayton shooting," said Neale. "We wanted them to come out physically and take the time to acknowledge that these people are gone and that it easily could be their family members and friends and them."

The vigil started after 7 p.m. with an introduction from Bishop Anne Hodges-Copple. She encouraged people to lean on faith and hope, but to also take action and not ignore the growing movement of hate in the U.S.

"There are some people who might not want to say, 'In God We Trust,' they might want to say, 'In Guns We Trust' in some kind of absolute way. It's got to stop," said Hodges-Copple. "When we want to say that gun safety is a public health issue, that's not being dreamy-eyed, that's being as realistic as you can be."

Community members also performed music to honor the victims of the recent mass shootings.

A vigil organizer read the names of each of the victims of the Dayton and El Paso mass shootings, followed by a moment of silence.

Representatives from Moms Demand Action in the triad spoke to the audience.

"I was in high school when the Columbine shooting happened. The thought that now, 20 years later, we as a country still haven't done anything makes me sick. And now as I look at the next generation, it makes me one pissed off mom," said one Moms Demand Action representative.

"It's time to start marching into offices and town halls and beating down doors and demanding that our elected officials do something about gun violence," the speaker said.

Another Moms Demand Action representative added, "Keep up the pressure on congress and specifically our senators to not let this fade into the background as they have after every past incident of mass shooting."

Neale, one of the event organizers, said the vigil created an atmosphere of reflection.

"It was a unique experience to be in that room and have the different viewpoints projected at you and be able to analyze them and use them as you wish," said Neale.