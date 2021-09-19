'I was surprised': Greensboro nurse gifts Patti LaBelle ticket to teacher

The pair said Sunday night's concert is a much-needed temporary escape from the stress of their jobs where they must deal with pandemic-related concerns.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A nurse and a teacher on the front lines of the pandemic connected Sunday night through the heartwarming gift of a free concert ticket.

Dana Lee-Hines of Greensboro, Vice President of Carolina Nurses League, posted on social media that she had an extra ticket to Patti LaBelle's concert at the Tanger Center Sunday night in Greensboro.

"I had an extra ticket to see Patti LaBelle tonight," said Lee-Hines, who said that she had originally intended for the ticket to go to another nurse. "But with it being late notice, no one responded."

So Lee-Hines decided to gift it to Joanne Gray Smith, a Winston-Salem Forsyth County Teacher.



"Joanne is a teacher in the Forsyth County School District, and she has been under a lot of challenges with the pandemic, like myself. So what better person, if not a nurse," said Lee-Hines.

The pair said Sunday night's concert is a much-needed temporary escape from the stress of their jobs where they must deal with pandemic-related concerns.

"It's definitely a relaxation. I can't say it's a return to normal, but definitely a relaxation. A self-care activity. We have our COVID-19 vaccination cards, we have our masks, and we are ready to have some fun," said Lee-Hines.

"I was surprised, and I was very appreciative. But Dana thinks about others all the time," the WSFCS teacher said.