'I was there to serve the country:' An interview with Purple Heart Veterans in Charlotte

Purple Heart Veterans in Charlotte are opening up about their time in service and receiving the Purple Heart.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Three Purple Heart veterans in Charlotte find comfort in each other.

They all served in Vietnam.

Larry Rick served in the 25th infantry of the US Army.

Harold McGuill served in the 173rd.

And Bobby McNeill was in the US Marine Corps.

"We know what each one of us went through," McNeill said.

"It has meant so much to me just them being there," Rick added.

All of them opening up about their time in service and receiving the Purple Heart.

"I was on a truck that exploded, hit a landmine and I fractured my back," McGuill said. "I was humbled by it because I didn’t lose an arm or a leg."

"I was wounded in the arm, the abdomen and the leg and considered myself fortunate," Rick said. "Spent 4 months in the hospital in Japan but I kept going."

"A plane dropped two 500 lbs bombs," McGuill said. "killed 110 people, and I got out of my foxhole and got down on my knees and prayed. I’m the luckiest person you could ever look at."

These Purple Heart veterans are so humble.

"I wasn’t there for the Purple Heart," McGuill said, "I was there to serve the country."

When it comes to the Purple Heart, Rick said, "At first it just felt like it was a decoration but over the years I have come to find out it’s not just a decoration it’s somebody that has put their life on the line."

"Without the veterans, we wouldn’t be here," McNeill said. "Freedom is on the back of the veterans that served the country."

WCNC Charlotte anchor Sarah French asked, "How does that make you feel when someone comes up and tells you thank you?"

"It makes you feel good that they take time out of their day to express their appreciation," McNeill responded.

McGuill added, "But the reason that I went to serve... I got more out of it than I gave... It's all of us together and if we can’t come together and serve our country then who we gonna serve?"

"We as Americans have a duty to honor our country," Rick said. "We live in the greatest country in the world. It means so much to me just to be a part of it and to be able to serve and be able to call this my country."

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts