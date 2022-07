Three lanes are shut down at Mt. Hope Church Road.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are on the scene of a crash on I-85 northbound Monday afternoon.

Three lanes of the interstate have been shut down at Mt. Hope Church Road due to a vehicle accident with injuries.

Three vehicles appear to be involved, according to WFMY News 2 crews at the scene. One of the vehicles is a truck that went off the road and hit a bridge. Officials on the scene didn't have further details.

Drivers are advised to go a different way if possible.

Right now @GSO_Police are on scene of an accident on Interstate 85 northbound near Mt. Hope Church Road. Three lanes of Interstate 85 northbound will be shut down at due to a vehicle accident with injuries. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/599LTDFfZt — Ryan Gavette (@RyanGavette) July 18, 2022