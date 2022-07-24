Boeing workers to strike at all 3 St. Louis-area Boeing locations following offer rejection

A statement from IAM released Sunday, said nearly 2,500 members of the District would be going on strike beginning Aug. 1.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — Members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District 837 have made the motion to strike all three Boeing Co. locations in the St. Louis area following a rejection of Boeing's contract offer for St. Louis-area workers.

A statement from IAM released Sunday, said nearly 2,500 members of the District would be going on strike beginning Aug. 1.

"We cannot accept a contract that is not fair and equitable, as this company continues to make billions of dollars each year off the backs of our hardworking members," the statement said.

"Boeing previously took away a pension from our members, and now the company is unwilling to adequately compensate our members’ 401(k) plan. We will not allow this company to put our members’ hard-earned retirements in jeopardy," it said.

"“It is the bravest decision a union member makes to go on strike, putting their family and loved ones at risk. We do not make this decision lightly or in haste, but do so in order to stand up for working people around the globe and fight for the contract we deserve.”

Boeing sent out a statement in response to IAM's strike announcement, saying: "Boeing is disappointed with Sunday’s vote to reject a strong, highly competitive offer. We are activating our contingency plan to support continuity of operations in the event of a strike."

IAM District 837 members represent workers at the Boeing locations in St. Louis, St. Charles and Mascoutah, Illinois.

Boeing employs nearly 15,000 people at its Missouri facilities, according to data from Boeing.