Ibraham Elementary moves to remote learning through Dec. 7 due to self-reported COVID-19 cases

Tricia McManus, WS/FCS Interim Superintendent, says the majority of cases don't appear to be connected, but rather, community spread is playing a role.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Ibraham Elementary School in Winston-Salem will move to remote learning starting Monday, Nov. 30. The building will be closed to students and staff until December 7.

Ibraham Elementary administration was informed of self-reported COVID-19 cases from individuals associated with the school, according to a release from Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.

As of Wednesday morning, Ibraham was alerted that more than 30 staff members were in quarantine.

Because of the large number of absences, the school decided to move to remote learning.

“This situation is somewhat unique as it does not appear the vast majority of the cases are connected,” said Tricia McManus, WS/FCS Interim Superintendent. “Community spread is playing a large role in what’s impacting this school. Many staff members report being exposed to someone positive within their daily lives. They are now doing what they need to do to keep themselves and others safe and following quarantine guidelines which means they aren’t coming to school,” she said.

Pre-K, kindergarten, and first-graders have already returned to in-person learning. WS/FCS officials said the temporary switch to remote learning will allow these students to keep working with their regular teachers, rather than a substitute at school.

“A large number of substitutes at school is not what’s best for students. By having the remote learning days and a holiday break this week, and then moving instruction online next week, we have the opportunity for folks to safely finish quarantine. Hopefully, this way we can protect staff and students, help them all safely navigate this virus but still provide students with much-needed instruction, remotely,” said Angie Choplin, Ibraham Principal.

It's unclear how many confirmed COVID-19 cases there are at Ibraham. School officials are working with the health department to determine if any cases determine an official cluster, which would be five or more cases.