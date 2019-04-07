WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police say one of their officers is okay after an ice cream truck crashed into her police cruiser at a busy intersection Wednesday night.

The crash happened at Peters Creek Parkway and Silas Creek Parkway around 7:30 p.m.

Police say Cpl. Shena Marie Nelson was driving through the intersection on a steady green light when a Schwan's ice cream truck ran a red light and hit her cruiser. A Ford truck and a Toyota Camry that were waiting in a turning lane were subsequently hit.

Police say all four drivers had minor injuries and were treated at local hospitals. No passengers were hurt.

The intersection was closed for about 90 minutes.

The Schwan's truck driver was cited for Fail to Stop at a Steady Red Light and Failure to Reduce Speed.

This is the second time this week a Winston-Salem Police Officer has been involved in a crash.