Iconic gospel singer, COGIC leader Bishop Rance Allen dead at 71

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — World-renowned gospel singer and Church Of God In Christ Bishop Rance Lee Allen is dead. The lead singer of the Rance Allen Group died at the age of 71 on Saturday morning.

In a statement from COGIC Presiding Bishop and Chief Apostle Charles E. Blake Sr, Allen served as the Prelate of the Michigan Northwest Harvest Ecclesiastical Jurisdiction.

Allen was also known as the “Father of Contemporary Gospel Music”.

“His gift transcended the boundaries of musical genre as he remained a sought after personality called to perform in global venues,” said Blake.

Allen formed the Rance Allen Group with his brothers back in 1969.

The group is known for many hit gospel songs including “Something About The Name Jesus” featuring Kirk Franklin. It was released in 2004.

Allen’s family says due to COVID-19 restrictions at this time, they will hold a private ceremony.