GREENSBORO, N.C. — The iconic drill tower at the Greensboro Fire Department on N. Church Street is set to be demolished next week. The department doesn't know the exact date yet.

The drill tower was built in 1956 after a bond issue was approved in March of 1947. Every Greensboro firefighter has used this for training since it was built, 63 years ago according to GFD.

"Obviously it has a lot of sentimental value to myself and many of the other firefighters that are here."

New training props are being built to replace the current tower and should provide current Greensboro Fire Department employees with more technical and realistic training to better prepare them for all emergency incidents.

The tower will be replaced with a new facility that is versatile.

"This {current} building here is stationary, it's concrete and brick so you can't move anything around," Fire Chief Bobby Nugent said.

But all that's about to change. Nugent said to think of the new facility they'll build in its place like LEGO's. The department will be able to construct and deconstruct floor plans and rooms, so firefighters can train for every scenario.



"We can't stand in the way of progress we have to give our firefighters what they need to keep them safe."

Nugent said it's time to get with the times.

But the brick tower will remain in the hearts, and even the hands of retired GFD firefighters.

"Since it's such a beloved facility here in Greensboro we’re offering our retirees to come by once the demolition starts, we’re going let them come by and have a brick as a little memento from the building that they can remember it by, so they’ll know it's part of their training their history," Nugent stated.

The new facility will open in Spring of 2020.