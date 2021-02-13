'Hazardous' icy conditions cause car crashes, highway closure, and power outages

More than 15,000 people in Guilford County are waking up to no power this morning.

Roads across the Piedmont-Triad turned dangerous overnight Friday into Saturday morning, causing numerous car crashes, power outages, and part of I-73 N to temporarily shut down for a few hours.

Streets turned icy as light rain fell and temperatures dropped below freezing, according to the WFMY News 2 Weather Team.

According to Duke Energy's power outage map, nearly 19,000 customers in Guilford County, 7,000 in Forsyth County and over 1,700 in Rockingham County are without power at last check.

All lanes of I-73 North are back open as of 6 a.m, according to NCDOT. This is near Exit 107-A, Bryan Blvd, Greensboro. The roads shut down around midnight due multiple crashes.

Forsyth County EMS told WFMY News 2 they are receiving reports of drivers sliding on the ice.

Watch out for icy spots on the road! pic.twitter.com/EgWIAwc6Tu — Ben Smart (@BenSmartWFMY) February 13, 2021

The Greensboro Police Department sent out a warning just before midnight about dangerous conditions on the road.

"The Greensboro Police Department would like to remind all citizens travelling that bridges and overpasses are becoming hazardous at this time. When driving please remember to take your time and use caution on the road," GPD said.

The Winston-Salem Police Department also issued a warning at 1 a.m. Saturday about the hazardous road conditions, encouraging people to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary.

"The Winston-Salem Police Department and NC State Highway Patrol are currently investigating numerous motor vehicle collisions as the rain and wet roads coupled with freezing temperatures are causing ice on bridges and overpasses," police said.

NC DOT has dispatched salt trucks to the highways to assist with icy road conditions to prevent more car crashes, according to police.