Icy roads cause some drivers to slide into ditches in Greensboro

Parts of Cone Blvd. were closed in Greensboro Saturday because of icy patches that left some cars in ditches.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Icy patches on Cone Boulevard Saturday caused some issues for drivers, causing people like Lorraine Norwood to slide into a ditch.

Norwood was headed to teach English to an Afghan refugee family late Saturday afternoon.

“I noticed that the streets weren’t as clear as I thought they were going to be there were patches of ice,” Norwood explains, from the drivers seat of her car while in a ditch, as she waited for AAA to arrive. She said AAA told her that due to the amount of wrecks across the area, they were behind and it would be a while before they got to her.

“I'm fine, the car is fine, I’ve got the heat coming in the car and a book to read and I’m just waiting,” Norwood said, as she waited a total of nearly 3 hours before AAA was able to arrive.

Other cars on Cone Blvd. weren’t so lucky.

Tessa Moore with Bobby's Friendly Towing, is all too familiar with cars spinning off the road because of ice.

“We get situations like this where someone hits ice, they panic, and they don’t pay attention and then this,” Moore explains while pulling a wrecked car out of a ditch.

She continues, “my main concern is if the person is all right or are the people OK, the people involved. Yes it keeps our business going and stuff like that but we still care about the people behind the wheel and on the roads.”