HIGH POINT, N.C. -- If you build it, they will come.

We've all heard the line, but the City of High Point is banking on it!

First, the announcement of a ballpark, and now we're learning about a much grander plan.

It's been a beautiful day in High Point, but despite great weather something's missing.

When we went downtown today there just weren't hardly any people out and about downtown.

For a City that wants to grow, a bustling downtown is a must.

So a donation of $20 dollars will help draw people in.

The big time HPU donation is part of a bigger goal.

"It's the Stadium, the exhibition center, the Children's Museum, the playground," said Paul Lessard, the President of the Community Foundation, who will be taking care of the $20 million.

All this is hopefully a homerun effort to get people downtown.

"Excited. That's really exciting. It's exciting after 20 years to see there's never been this level of excitement," said Tiffany Weddle, a downtown business owner.

Tiffany Weddle has been at CAPA Imports in downtown High Point for two decades.

This big plan to have a new stadium, a children's museum with a Lego center, an events center, and a community park all within walking distance of each other is something she can't wait for.

"People think downtown is deserted, they just think this is a completely dead place, off-market. Many of us have talked about it over the years, if we could do more off market and I think this could bring other things," said Weddle.

"A gift like this is a new lease on life for high point," said Lessard.

High Point, like many Triad cities has gone through ups and downs, but many think the city has 20 million reasons to look up.

"20 Million Dollars is a lot of money. In capable hands, it will do great things for the City of High Point," said Weddle.

HPU's President Nido Quebein says a big goal is keeping some of the bright, talented, young people that go to college in High Point and around the Triad to stay in the city.

