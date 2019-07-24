GREENSBORO, N.C. — Wednesday, if you see a tall flame in Greensboro and hear a loud whistle, don't be alarmed.

It's all part of routine pipe maintenance.

You might see or hear it in the area of New Garden Road East -- that road connects Lawndale Avenue and Lake Jeanette Road.

Piedmont Natural Gas is doing the work there tomorrow and Thursday.

Crews will burn off excess natural gas during pipe inspections.

The process is called "flaring."

The gas company says this is a routine, safe process monitored by their crews, and the fire department.