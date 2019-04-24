MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) -- Anyone under the age of 17 must be off the streets of Myrtle Beach at midnight. If not, you could face fines or jail time.

The City of Myrtle Beach tweeted Wednesday that police will be enforcing a juvenile curfew that begins at midnight and ends at 6 a.m.

WBTW reports that teens who violate the curfew could face a fine as much as $500 and/or three days in jail.

The city says parents can be charged too.

Exceptions to the curfew include:

When the minor is accompanied by the parent or guardian

When involved in an emergency or on an errand necessitated by an emergency

Going directly to or from employment, in a vehicle engaged in interstate travel

On the sidewalk abutting the minor's home

Attending an adult-supervised recreational activity sponsored by the city or a similar civic organization

Exercising protected First Amendment rights or married or otherwise legally emancipated

RELATED: Coyotes at Myrtle Beach Being Mapped To Build Database and the City Needs You to Report Sightings

RELATED: Animal Comes On Shore At Myrtle Beach, Gets 'Seal Of Approval' From Beachgoers