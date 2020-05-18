GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Industries of the Blind is joining the front lines of the fight against coronavirus.

According to a recent press release, the Triad business received a contract from the U.S. Army to create more than 400,000 face masks to protect them in the fight against coronavirus.

The Greensboro-based business says it will make 418,808 masks for two army locations. Industries of the Blind said they will begin production in a matter of weeks and will be done with them in 7 months.

CEO Joshua Gould celebrated the contact saying, "Our associates are talented and dedicated professionals, and we are delighted that their skill and commitment is being rewarded with this new contract.”

