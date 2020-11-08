IFB Solutions worker dies one day after testing positive for COVID-19, 13 other positive cases

IFB Solutions said they're aware of 13 cases of COVID-19 at their Winston-Salem location.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — An IFB Solutions worker died one day after testing positive for COVID-19.

The company said the employee died on Friday. The worker was a temporary employee who’s been with the company for several years.

The company also said they’re aware of an additional 13 cases of COVID-19 at their Winston-Salem location.

IFB Solutions issued the following statement:

“We informed our employees over the weekend and we are all deeply saddened by this loss. We ask that the community keep the family in their thoughts and prayers.”

They also said they immediately initiated contact tracing to make sure others who’ve come in contact with the worker or who have also tested positive for COVID-19 are at home in quarantine.

IFB Solutions closed on Friday to sanitize and deep clean the building but has since reopened.