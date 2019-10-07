DANVILLE, Va. — IKEA has announced it will discontinue production at its Danville, VA location. Currently, the plant employs 300 workers who will soon be impacted by the closing. IKEA said it plans to discontinue plant production by the end of December of this year.

IKEA plans to move production to existing manufacturing facilities in Europe, in an effort to meet the demand for affordable furniture products in North America.

“This was an extremely difficult decision to receive. We made every effort to improve and maintain the competitiveness of this plant, but unfortunately, the right cost conditions are not in place to continue production in Danville, VA for the long-term,” said Bert Eades, Site Manager, IKEA Industry Danville. “We will do everything we can in the coming months to support our co-workers through this change as they look for new jobs and training opportunities.”

The Danville plant has been in operation since 2008. IKEA Industry will remain in Danville until spring of 2020 to help workers find new employment and training opportunities.

