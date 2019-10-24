RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — An illegal casino was being operated in Trinity according, to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement Branch (ALE).

Investigators said they received complaints in August about illegal activities at the Total Skill Business Center on Hillsville Road in Trinity. During undercover operations, they discovered the casino and found illegal gaming machines. Investigators said workers made cash payouts for credits won to patrons which is a violation of North Carolina law. They said the building was open to the public where games were being operated and played. An ATM was onsite. Workers handed out free beverages and food to players. There also wasn’t a clock in the business. The business also had interior and exterior cameras all like a casino.

Investigators seized more than 60 illegal gaming machines from the casino, video slot machines, fish tables and money. Arrests are expected next week for the operation of illegal video gaming machines and gambling.

Randolph County Deputies Raid Illegal Trinity Casino Pictures taken by the Randolph County Sheriff's Office of an illegal casino in Trinity. Pictures taken by the Randolph County Sheriff's Office of an illegal casino in Trinity. Pictures taken by the Randolph County Sheriff's Office of an illegal casino in Trinity. Pictures taken by the Randolph County Sheriff's Office of an illegal casino in Trinity. Pictures taken by the Randolph County Sheriff's Office of an illegal casino in Trinity.

