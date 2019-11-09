GREENSBORO, N.C. — Investigators in Greensboro want to remind you: dumping your unwanted bulk items on the side of the road is a crime.

RELATED: Illegal Dumping A Big Issue In Guilford County

That's why it's called illegal dumping.

Officials with Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers say items like mattresses were dumped illegally in the Old Battleground and Greystone Pointe area.

Guilford County officials say illegal dumping can cost you thousands of dollars in fines, and potential jail time. Illegal dumping can be a felony in some cases.

WFMY News 2 has contacted the City of Greensboro and the Greensboro Police Department for more information. We'll update this article as soon as we get answers.