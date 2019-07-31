SALISBURY, N.C. — "I ended up breaking my hip socket and I had a pelvic fracture. I had messed up some of my leg too from the car being pent down on me," said Jaylen Brown.

A car crash a week before Christmas changed everything for Jaylen Brown. Another car crossed the center line, hitting Jaylen head-on.

"At first we were thinking it was a bump up, until he was transported from one hospital to the other," said his father, Edward Brown.

"I didn't know what the injuries consisted of I was just thankful he was still alive," his mother, Tameka Brown, said, "I was fearful initially. I was anxious, wanting to know what happened."

Jaylen was in the hospital for a week.

"I told my mom like alright the surgery is over and yeah I found out real quick that I wasn't getting up," Jaylen said.

Jaylen was bound to a wheelchair for the next three and a half months.

"I think that's when everything clicked for me like you know it's going to be a process of getting back," said Jaylen.

"The pain, we couldn't take the pain away we couldn't walk for him, we could just assist him," said Edward.

His father took time off from work to help Jaylen continue his studies at Winston-Salem State University. Jaylen said his friends were immense help as well, wheeling him from class to class the first few weeks he was back at school.

"I really just had to persevere. Its been a lot of pain," he said.

In March, Jaylen was finally able to walk on his own. He took his first steps from the wheelchair on March 5.

"I'm just an ordinary guy that beat death," he said.

He's using that experience to guide his future career. He'll be a senior in the fall and he's focused on helping others.

"I want to work with people that have experienced traumatic events such as me," said Jaylen.

He's always wanted to be a physical therapist, but now he wants to be able to connect his experience to help others get through theirs.

"I can show them pictures, like I can show them my scars, like look I understand, but it takes this to get back here," he said.

"Bad things do happen to good people. You could be doing everything right and something could happen, but how are you going to respond and react to what happened it makes the difference," said Tameka.

"At that time, I think for him that was his opportunity to grow stronger in his faith because it was all about him and god at that point," said Edward.

Jaylen said he still has trouble walking up and down the stairs, and it's tough to get to sleep some nights.

He said he's always been appreciative of life, but this experience put things into perspective for him.

"When you have your basic functions stripped away from you even though it was for a short period of time that’s still my daily functions that I can't do, so it really made me appreciate life a whole lot," said Jaylen.