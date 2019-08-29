HIGH POINT, N.C. — "I think were all just kind of taken off guard by it," said Cassidy White, a senior at High Point University.

19-year-old, Paul Steber was arrested, after police say they received tips from several students that he had guns and ammunition in his dorm room. Police say he had a "plan and timeline to kill people"

"You see this kind of stuff on the news all the time and I'm just very thankful to those students that they got it when they did. They saved all of us," said White.

High Point University says it was several students that reported to staff that Steber had the guns in his possession. School president Dr. Nido Qubein talked about the arrest in a video released to students and parents.

"It's a tough world we're living in it really is. We all should questioning why is it like this. But crazy things happen what is important is on this campus that we work diligently to ensure the safety of all of our students, staff faculty every day," he said.

Steber is originally from Boston, Mass. He went to The Newman School, a private high school in the area, and one of his former classmates says there may have been warning signs.

"Basically every single day during class all he did was look up the NRA lookup guns.. look up politicians. He would look up politicians both democratic and republican on google and just stare at them," said Martin Lentz.

"I also worry about the kids who are doing it, what their issues are. I really do," said Christie Reilly.

During his court hearing, the prosecutor said Steber purchased the guns over the weekend and that he had been thinking about the shooting since last Christmas.

The state prosecutor also said Steber had been researching the Charleston shooting down in South Carolina, and other mass shootings "to learn what to do and what not to do."

"For me its always kind of in the back of my mind I'm always a little more aware of my surroundings, what I should be doing, and that kind of thing," said White.

Steber's bond is set at $2,000,000. The next court date is set for September 6, where it'll be decided whether to add any additional charges for communicating a threat of mass violence.