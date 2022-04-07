'I'm very glad to be here,' Greensboro City Council leader survives septic shock after health scare

"The diverticula burst and poured toxins into my body which means septic shock, and there are not many people who survive septic shock. So, I'm very blessed, I'm very glad to be here. My work on this earth must not be done," Abuzuaiter said.



While she was in the hospital, Abuzuaiter said it got so bad, doctors put her in a medically-induced coma for four days. "I have to thank you my lucky stars, everyone who sent prayers and texts and phone calls, because it really works, it really works because the doctor had actually told my family he wasn't sure I was going to make it," she said.



Abuzuaiter returned remotely on Tuesday to Greensboro City Council after nearly two months. She was welcomed back by applause during roll call.

"The round of applause, I was totally taken aback by that. I'm getting emotional now, it was like, 'Oh, my heavens.'"



Doctors told Abuzuaiter she should make a full recovery. She said her doctors first discovered her diverticulosis during a colonoscopy years ago. She said to do what Julie Luck has said and to make sure you get your colonoscopy.

It could save your life.