RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina vehicle owners now have another option from which to choose when it comes to the state's regularly priced license plate. The Division of Motor Vehicles began offering a third standard plate this week.

Previously motorists could choose between the "First in Flight" background or the "First in Freedom" theme, which refers to pre-Revolutionary War events. Now they can pick a plate with the national motto "In God We Trust" at the top and the state motto "To Be Rather Than To Seem" near the bottom. A 2018 law directed that DMV create the new option.

DMV says current vehicle owners can request the new plate at no additional charge when they renew their car registration. They'll pay a standard charge if it's requested at another time.

