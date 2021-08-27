Shooting reported outside Greensboro Police Department

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating a shooting outside the Greensboro Police Department.
The shooting occurred Friday afternoon just before 3:15 p.m. in the 100 Block of E. Police Plaza.
Police have closed off several roads in the area:
- S. Eugene Street and Federal Place are closed from McGee St. to West Washington Street.
- West Washington Street is closed eastbound from Eugene to Federal Place.
- McGee Street is closed from Federal Place to Eugene Street.
Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.