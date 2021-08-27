Shooting reported outside Greensboro Police Department

x
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating a shooting outside the Greensboro Police Department. 

The shooting occurred Friday afternoon just before 3:15 p.m. in the 100 Block of E. Police Plaza.

Police have closed off several roads in the area: 

  • S. Eugene Street and Federal Place are closed from McGee St. to West Washington Street. 
  • West Washington Street is closed eastbound from Eugene to Federal Place. 
  • McGee Street is closed from Federal Place to Eugene Street.
Police are asking drivers to avoid the area. 

 

 

