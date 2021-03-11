Incumbent Ian Baltutis lost his seat to Jim Butler. He won with just under 58-percent of the vote.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Several Triad cities and towns are preparing for new leaders to take office, among them is Burlington.

The election loss was difficult for Mayor Ian Baltutis. It's a challenge he's faced before.

"I first ran for Mayor in 2013. I had to lose two elections before I won my first one, so I've been through this. It's just a little different step from having served for the last six years as Mayor," said Baltutis.

Baltutis said one positive from Tuesday's election was voter turnout.

"They all had different reasons, different issues on their mind, but 25 percent of our registered voters showed up to those polls to cast their ballot and that's a huge transformation in eight years. I look at that as a success," said Baltutis.

Last year, Baltutis and other Alamance County leaders called for the removal of Graham's confederate monument. It's an issue he still stands for.

"We are a diverse and growing population. We're the largest municipality in the center of North Carolina between the Triad and the Triangle. The future of growth in our region depends on our stance towards inclusive government," said Baltutis.

Jim Butler will take over as Burlington's mayor. He currently serves on city council.

"The magnitude and the overall, overwhelming support from the community and our volunteers from our colleagues, we couldn't be more thankful," said Butler.

Butler said his top priority in the new role is to build a united city council.