Infant dies; woman facing charges in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — An infant is dead, and a woman is facing charges in Greensboro, according to police reports.

Officers said Melisa Rae, 27, of Greensboro, has been charged with child neglect causing serious injury and manslaughter Wednesday.

Greensboro police said they got a call for cardiac service at 3:42 p.m. to 1529 Lovett Street on May 17. When they arrived, they found a baby unresponsive. EMS took the baby to a local hospital, where they later died.

This investigation is ongoing.

