EDEN, N.C. — The Eden Police Department is investigating after an infant was found dead Thursday morning at the Eden Inn.

Police said they received a call for help about an unresponsive infant around 11:00 a.m. at the Eden Inn on South Van Buren Road.

If you have any information call, Detective Brandon Buckner, at the Eden Police Department at 336-623-9755 (24hr) or 336-623-9240 (Office). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can also call Rockingham County Crimestoppers at 336-349-9683.

