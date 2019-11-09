BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — The death of a 2-month-old in Burke County is currently under investigation.

According to Burke County Sheriff's Office, the baby boy was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday, September 4 but died a few days later.

Burke County Sheriff’s Office reports the unresponsive infant was transported to the hospital by his parents.

Deputies said the infant was later transferred to Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Based on reports from the Emergency Department staff and staff at Levine’s, Investigators with the Criminal Investigation Division and Burke County Department of Social Services responded to Levine’s and began an investigation.

Deputies said the infant died on September 9.

Investigators have interviewed several witnesses and met with the Child Protection Team at Levine’s. The investigation is ongoing and will be presented to the District Attorney’s Office upon completion.

No charges have been filed in this case.

Stay with NBC Charlotte for the latest on this developing story.

OTHER STORIES ON WCNC

18 years later, America vows to 'never forget' 9/11

Missing Lancaster man found dead in his vehicle

Firefighter who died on 9/11 identified almost 18 years later

Domestic violence suspect captured after police chase in northeast Charlotte