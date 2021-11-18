Infectious disease expert on getting kids vaccinated going into the holidays

Dr. Christopher Ohl with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist says across the country, 2.6 million kids from age five to 12 are immunized.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Parents have until Friday to get their child vaccinated if they want to be fully immunized by Christmas.

Experts still stress it's the best way to protect your friends and family.

He says he knows some parents held off on getting their child vaccinated, but the more of them who get the vaccine, the faster we can get out of this pandemic.

Nearly 600 kids have been vaccinated in the Wake Forest Network.

Going into the holidays, Dr. Ohl says If you have family with underlying health conditions, even if everyone is fully vaccinated, consider doing an at-home COVID-19 test because they are vulnerable.

He also says to consider wearing a mask when indoors and when not eating.

"Otherwise, I think that if everyone is vaccinated in the family this year for holiday seasons I would have a worry-free holiday, unless, you have particular family members who are at the extreme, or may age or have underlying health conditions," said Dr. Ohl.

For kids under the age of 5, Dr. Ohl says they probably won't be able to get vaccinated until late winter-spring time.