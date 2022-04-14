x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local

U.S. inflation now at the highest it's been since the 1980s

Some experts are hopeful inflation will taper slightly next month, but it will also take more action from the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates.

More Videos

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Is the worst inflation over?

Let's connect the dots.

U.S. inflation is now at the highest it's been since the 1980s running at 8.5%

At the same time, average wages rose only 5% meaning even if you got a raise you're actually making less.

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. 

Prices for pretty much everything are up too: gas, groceries, houses, cars and airplane tickets.

Some experts are hopeful inflation will taper slightly next month, but it will also take more action from the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates, which will make the cost of getting a loan more expensive.

Credit: Adobe Stock

Some people have turned to growing their own food to offset the rising costs.

You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.

A new survey by the National Gardening Association found two in five Americans have begun growing their own produce. Experts also urge everyone to cut costs where they can and say you'll pretty much have to wait out the wave of inflation.

Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter  

MORE ON WCNC

Related Articles

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.  
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts   

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere. 