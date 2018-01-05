An owl that was found injured on the side of Interstate 40 in Forsyth County in January is still recovering. The owl, that was picked up by a North Carolina State Highway Patrol Trooper, is undergoing rehab at the Carolina Raptor Center in Mooresville, outside of Charlotte.

It’s been there for three months nursing a broken wing back to health.

RELATED | NC Trooper, Tow Truck Driver Rescue Injured Owl From I-40 in Kernersville

The owl is one of more than 100 raptors either being treated at the Center or they live there permanently because they’re too fragile to go back into the wild.

"We see almost a thousand patients a year,” said Jim Warren, Executive Director of the Carolina Raptor Center. “That's just raptors."

RELATED: Hurt Owl Rescued From I-40 By NC Trooper Out Of Surgery

There are several paths these birds can take once rehab is finished. Those that heal well enough are released back into the wild. Those that don't might end up across the property at the education center.

Owls, vultures, hawks, even bald eagles call it home. It can get expensive. The non-profit spends $120,000 a year just on food.

RELATED: 'He's Super Feisty:' Rescued Owl Recovering After Surgery

A well-oiled team of employees and volunteers keep it running, knowing their work here is important.

"It's really, really satisfying to see them fly again,” said Dave Scott, staff veterinarian at the Center. “And then to see them get released is huge. It never gets old."

READ: Owl's rehab history updated daily

Get an up-close look at the injured owl from the Triad as it continues to rehab - and see how the Carolina Raptor Center works to save thousands of birds a year, tonight at 11 on WFMY News 2.

Copyright 2017 WFMY