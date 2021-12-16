Injuries reported after car crash in High Point

The crash resulted in a power outage in the area of South Main Street and Fairfield Road.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point Police said a car crash involving two vehicles resulted in injuries and also a power outage.

The crash occurred Thursday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. in the area of East Fairfield Road at South Main Street. Police said some people were injured but did not reveal how many at this time.

The crash resulted in a power outage in the area of South Main Street and Fairfield Road. The city said a vehicle hit a power pole. Crews are working to make repairs.

WFMY News 2 is working to find out other details including what caused the crash, how many are injured, when the power is expected to be restored and if anyone will face charges.