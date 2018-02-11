THOMASVILLE, N.C.-- A Davidson County school bus, with students onboard, has been involved in a crash.

Davidson County 911 confirms there were several students on the bus. Three ambulances responded and they all transported patients. A Telecommunicator tells WFMY News 2 he was unsure how many, if any of the patients were students.

The crash happened around 7:25 a.m. Friday. Investigators are still on the scene of the crash which is at the intersection of Glendale Avenue and Decker Road in Thomasville.

