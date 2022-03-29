Inmate killed by other prisoners in Bertie County

The Bertie Correctional Institution said the prisoner attacked Semajs Short in a housing area in the prison in Windsor, N.C.

WINDSOR, N.C. — An spokesman for Bertie Correctional Institution said a number of prisoners attacked an inmate Tuesday afternoon and killed him.

John Bull said the attack on Semajis Short, 24, took place around 2:15 p.m. in a housing area. Prison staff members worked to save Short until paramedics arrived. Their efforts weren't successful, and Short died shortly after 2:35 p.m.

Bull said three other prisoners were hurt in the incident. They were taken to an outside medical facility for treatment. Bull said they should survive.

No staff members were injured.

The Windsor Police Department and the State Bureau of Investigation are looking into the incident. North Carolina Department of Public Safety is cooperating in the investigation, and Bull said it planned to prosecute anyone who was part of the fight and attack.

The prison was put on modified lockdown while investigators were working.

Short was convicted of Second-degree Murder in Halifax County on April 3, 2017. He was serving a 31-year sentence and was expected be released on May 7, 2042.

It has an inmate capacity of 1,504. Those who are there are in close or medium custodies.

Bertie Correctional Institution has two facility units housing close and medium custody inmates. The close custody unit is a 1,000 single-cell unit. The medium custody unit is a 504-bed open dormitory.