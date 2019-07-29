GRAHAM, N.C. — Five Alamance County Detention Center inmates are now ‘Men Of Steel.’ That’s because they all recently completed a three-month ministry designed to empower men towards the goal of becoming perfect in Christ.

Each received ‘Men of Steel’ certificates for their accomplishment. The jail ministry formed two and a half years ago and classes are held every Friday morning in the detention center.

The ministry is led by 'Piedmont Men of Steel' Co-founder by Rev. Woody Lamm. Currently, there are seven chapters of Piedmont Men of Steel throughout the North Carolina. The program's home base is in Burlington.

